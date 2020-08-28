NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

No, NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090 doesn't support SLI (damn it)

We have a new picture of the GA102 -- the GPU powering RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 -- both of which won't support NVLink multi-GPU tech.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Aug 28 2020 7:30 PM CDT   |   Updated Fri, Aug 28 2020 7:44 PM CDT
Update: It seems the GeForce RTX 3090 might have NVLink after all, so my first true love of multi-GPU goodness might not be disappearing from the RTX 3090 after all. Expect 8K testing out of the box then if that's the case, peeps.

We have everything but benchmark results at this point, with ZOTAC's new GeForce RTX 3090 Trinity graphcis card spotted by VideoCardz... without NVLink.

As a huge multi-GPU enthusiast this is beyond saddening to see, that NVIDIA has effectively dropped multi-GPU from its consumer GeForce graphics cards. I get it, because multi-GPU sucks in today's games but it would've been nice to seen it there and done differently this time -- I guess not.

VideoCardz does point out that this is "just a render so deeper analysis is pointless at this stage", let's just hope the NVLink finger was missing from this shot. I'd love to see what not just one, but two GeForce RTX 3090s could do in NVLink at 8K... oh boy.

Or maybe the GeForce RTX 3090 is so darn powerful, you just don't need another RTX 3090.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

