Current Control owners won't get free PlayStation 5, Series X upgrade

505 Games and Remedy confirm that Control's free PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrades are exclusive to a new ultimate edition version.

Control's "free" next-gen PS5, Xbox Series upgrades are now locked behind a new paywall.

Today 505 Games, the publisher of Remedy's new game Control that has 20 years publishing exclusivity on the franchise, confirmed that existing PS4, Xbox One owners aren't eligible for the promised free next-gen upgrade.

The enhanced next-gen versions are now exclusively available as part of the new Ultimate Edition, a GOTY SKU that packs all expansions with the game. So if you already own Control on current-gen systems and want the enhanced PS5, Xbox Series X version, you have to re-buy the game completely.

The game is also coming to Steam on August 27, after a six-month exclusivity stint on the Epic Games Store.

Read Also: Control Review: Remedy Unleashed

What you need to know:

Free next-gen upgrade only available to Ultimate Edition owners

Control Ultimate Edition is $39.99

Control Ultimate Edition is coming to Steam on August 27

New PS5, Xbox Series X version coming at end of 2020

Disc-based next-gen Ultimate Edition coming in 2021

"Players who purchase Control Ultimate Edition for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will automatically receive a complimentary next-gen optimized version of Control Ultimate Edition when transitioning to PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X," reads a press release sent out today.

The Ultimate Edition won't be $59.99 though. Instead, 505 Games is pricing it at $39.99, and the new bundle will be sold in stores. The publisher also plans to sell a separate PS5 and Xbox Series X SKU at the end of 2020 and a next-gen disc version will also follow in 2021.

Remedy is currently working on a new game that's set in the same shared universe as Control and Alan Wake.

Control's new AWE expansion, which stars Alan Wake, will release on August 27.