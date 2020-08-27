NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Activision beats outlook by $242 million, revenue +39% to $1.9 billion

Activision pulls in $1.93 billion in net revenues in Q2, beats estimates by $242 million, microtransactions rake in $1.37 billion.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Aug 27 2020 10:39 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Activision-Blizzard's net revenues for Q2 were $1.932 billion, the best second quarter earnings in the last 10 years.

Activision beats outlook by 2 million, revenue +39% to .9 billion 3 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Activision-Blizzard's recent Q2'20 performance saw astronomical spikes in net bookings, operating income, and the historic best Q2 net revenues in the last decade. The company raked in $580 million of net income (+76%) on the back of $1.932 billion in net revenues (+39%), and earnings per share jumped 11 cents to $2.36 for the period ended June 30, 2020.

Activision-Blizzard Calendar Q2'20 Earnings

  • Net Revenues - $1.932 billion, up 39%
  • Operating Income - $811 million, up 81%
  • Net Bookings - $2.07 billion, up 72%
  • In-game Net Bookings - $1.37 billion, up 84%, made up 51% of total net bookings
  • Expenses - $1.183 billion
  • Net Income - $580 million, up 76%
  • EPS - $2.36, up 11 cents
  • Net Cash as of 6/30/2020 - $6.46 billion, up 38%
Activision beats outlook by $242 million, revenue +39% to $1.9 billion 1 | TweakTown.com

Growth was driven by the Activision segment, which earned $993 million, or 50% of total revenues thanks to massive spikes in Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone monetization. Warzone itself now has 75 million active players and in-game microtransaction earnings are up almost 500% from last year. Activision segment earnings were up 270% year-over-year.

Blizzard took second place with $461 million, making up 23% of net revenues. This was a jump of 22% YoY driven by World of Warcraft. King made up $212 million and 11% of revenues.

Activision beats outlook by $242 million, revenue +39% to $1.9 billion 2 | TweakTown.com

Microtransactions revenue was up 84% to $1.37 billion, and made up over half of total net bookings for the period.

The company forecasts Calendar Year 2020 to be its second-best year of all time with $7.2 billion in net revenues, as compared to 2018's all-time revenue high of $7.5 billion.

This growth will be driven by Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, which will release on multiple generations of consoles with cross-play, cross-progression, and cross-monetization for maximum engagement potential.

Activision beats outlook by $242 million, revenue +39% to $1.9 billion 4 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$50.94
$40.75$53.90$48.42
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/27/2020 at 1:37 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:investor.activision.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.