Black Ops Cold War features cross-progression, cross-play

Black Ops Cold War is the ultimate multi-platform game that will not only span systems with cross-play, but also generations too.

As we predicted long ago, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will unify cross-play, cross-progression, and cross-generational play to become the industry's most engaging game.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Black Ops Cold War represents the perfect storm of engagement. Today Activision announced Call of Duty 2020, and it's built around maximum billion-dollar monetization potential: Black Ops Cold War will feature the triumvirate of earnings, complete with cross-play, cross-progression, and cross-gen support.

Cross-play - The new Call of Duty, which spans the entirety of the Cold War from the 1960s to the 1980s, will allow console and PC players to play together in matches. This isn't a surprise; we knew all future Call of Duty games would feature cross-play going forward (all Blizzard games will support this too).

Cross-progression - This is extremely important. Cross-play falls apart without any cross-progression. Everything you do and unlock--your ranks, your weapons, operators, skins, etc.--will carry over regardless of what platform you play on.

Cross-gen - This is also extremely important and is a new business mechanism that will open new monetization doorways for Activision. The idea is to create a unified framework where gamers can not only buy the game, but also spend money in a multi-platform, cross-generational model.

Read Also: Black Ops Cold War next-gen upgrades cost $10 in new cross-gen plan

Cold War will also feature zombies, campaign, and a full-on multiplayer mode. It'll be fully integrated into Warzone, and will have a monetized battle pass. As such, it'll follow the established Engagement Cycle that we've outlined in our Warzone video.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will release November 13, 2020 on PS4, Xbox One and PC. Next-gen versions will come at an undetermined date.