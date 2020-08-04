TweakTown
Here's the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, thanks to a Best Buy leak

This is what Samsung's new Galaxy Watch 3 should look like, with a full unveiling next to the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Z Fold 2.

@anthony256
Anthony Garreffa
Published Tue, Aug 4 2020 8:30 PM CDT
Samsung will be unveiling its new Galaxy Note 20 family of smartphones, the re-branded Galaxy Z Fold 2 foldable smartphone, and the Galaxy Watch 3 at its Unpacked 2020 event on August 5.

Here's the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, thanks to a Best Buy leak 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Ahead of that though, it seems Best Buy has received their shipments of Samsung's unannounced Galaxy Watch 3 wearable. Android Authority received some photos from one of their tipsters, with some retail package photos of the Galaxy Watch 3 on the sales floors of a Best Buy.

Here's the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, thanks to a Best Buy leak 02 | TweakTown.comHere's the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, thanks to a Best Buy leak 03 | TweakTown.com

Android Authority reports that the tipster "did try to buy one" but "Best Buy staff refused and moved the locked rack off the sales floor".

Here's the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, thanks to a Best Buy leak 04 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:androidauthority.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

