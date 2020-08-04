Here's the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, thanks to a Best Buy leak

This is what Samsung's new Galaxy Watch 3 should look like, with a full unveiling next to the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Samsung will be unveiling its new Galaxy Note 20 family of smartphones, the re-branded Galaxy Z Fold 2 foldable smartphone, and the Galaxy Watch 3 at its Unpacked 2020 event on August 5.

Ahead of that though, it seems Best Buy has received their shipments of Samsung's unannounced Galaxy Watch 3 wearable. Android Authority received some photos from one of their tipsters, with some retail package photos of the Galaxy Watch 3 on the sales floors of a Best Buy.

Android Authority reports that the tipster "did try to buy one" but "Best Buy staff refused and moved the locked rack off the sales floor".