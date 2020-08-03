TweakTown
NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums
TRENDING NOW: Sony should unveil PlayStation 5 pricing, open pre-orders on August 6

NBA 2K20 made over $1 billion in less than a year

NBA 2K20 will be the best-selling and most lucrative NBA 2K game of all time, and has already exceeded $1 billion in sales/mTX.

@DeekeTweak
Derek Strickland
Published Mon, Aug 3 2020 5:45 PM CDT

NBA 2K20 has made more than $1 billion in combined sales and microtransaction revenues worldwide, Take-Two Interactive today announced.

NBA 2K20 made over billion in less than a year 535 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

NBA 2K20 is a monster. It's right up there with GTA Online, Take-Two's other billion-dollar darling, and has significantly materially impacted quarterly earnings since its launch. The big difference is NBA 2K20 has managed to rake in over $1 billion in total earnings and 14 million copies sold in less than a year.

"In the first quarter, NBA 2K20 significantly outperformed our expectations, and recently achieved a franchise milestone of $1 billion in net bookings since launch," Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said in a recent Q1'21 earnings call.

For reference, GTA V made over $595 million in 2019 alone--six years after its release.

For more perspective, here's how Take-Two defines net bookings:

"Net Bookings is defined as the net amount of products and services sold digitally or sold-in physically during the period, and includes licensing fees, merchandise, in-game advertising, strategy guides and publisher incentives."

NBA 2K20 made over $1 billion in less than a year 121 | TweakTown.com

Zelnick also confirms NBA 2K20 was the biggest driver for Q1'21's microtransaction and overall earnings. Take-Two's recurrent consumer spending in the quarter was up a massive 127% to $647.53 million. Digital net bookings were through the roof and jumped by 139% YoY to nearly $1 billion. NBA 2K20 contributed strongly to these results.

"Consumer engagement with NBA2K continues to increase with DAUs increasing 82%, MyCareer users growing 78%, and MyTeam users up a remarkable 108% as compared to the first quarter of last year.

"Recurrent consumer spending on NBA2K grew 126% to a new record and remains the largest contributor to that part of our business. To date, NBA 2K20 has sold over 14 million units, up over 18% compared with NBA2K19 in the same period," Zelnick said.

Take-Two currently expects NBA 2K20 to be the most successful game in the history of the franchise--even included NBA 2K21, which is slated to release both on current- and next-gen consoles this year.

"We expect lifetime units, concurrent consumer spending, and net bookings for NBA 2K20 will be the highest ever for a 2K Sports title."

Buy at Amazon

NBA 2K20 - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
£38.31
£38.31--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/3/2020 at 5:31 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.