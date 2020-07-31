NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Elon Musk says aliens built the pyramids, 'obviously'

Elon Musk has tweeted that aliens built the pyramids, which rounds up the week perfectly. Now we just need the poles to flip.

@anthony256
Anthony Garreffa
Published Fri, Jul 31 2020 3:18 AM CDT

Elon Musk is a man of scienec, but he's also a man of memes. Tesla Motors stock is pumping like an all-night party and it's only 4:20AM, and now Musk tweets that aliens built the pyramids.

Musk tweeted it a few hours ago, saying: "Aliens built the pyramids obv" out of nowhere.

The billionaire entrepreneur and real-life Elon Musk isn't shy of tweeting out what some people would think is ridiculous, but "aliens built the pyramids" is a pretty big thing to say when you're the founder of companies like SpaceX and Tesla.

Musk said on June 2 that he was "off Twitter for a while" that prompted Anonymous to tweet out of nowhere, where the hacking collective said: "we'll take over from here". Musk also tweeted back in February 2020 to #DeleteFacebook because it is "lame".

NEWS SOURCE:st1.latestly.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

