You'll probably want this Core i9-10850K chip over the Core i9-10900K

Intel's new Core i9-10850K to be unveiled tomorrow, offers 10C/20T and similar performance to the Core i9-10900K for just $450.

We knew that Intel was preparing a new Core i9-10850K from previous rumors, but it seems like the company is about to announce the latest member of its Comet Lake family of CPUs.

Intel is expected to unleash the new Core i9-10850K with the same 10 cores and 20 threads that the flagship Core i9-10900K (our review here) has, while clock speeds for the CPU according to the latest reports have it at 3.6GHz base and 5.2GHz boost (3.7GHz and 5.3GHz respectively on the Core i9-10900K).

We have Korean tech outlet Quasar Zone reporting that Intel will drop the new Core i9-10850K on 27th July (Monday) at 23:50 AM Korean Standard Time. This means we should be waiting for the announcement at around 8AM PST -- tomorrow morning, folks!

Intel's new Core i9-10850K should be priced at $450 or so, which is a $50 savings over the MSRP of the Core i9-10900K. It'll drop Thermal Velocity Boost, but if there's more inventory of the Core i9-10850K, then it could quickly become a popular processor for gamers and enthusiasts.