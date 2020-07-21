AMD's new Ryzen 4000 G-series CPUs do even MORE damage to Intel

The new CPUs are led by the flagship AMD Ryzen 7 4700G: the ultimate desktop processor with the world's fastest graphics.

AMD has just unleashed a new family of desktop processors if you can believe it, with the onslaught against Intel continuing in the form of the new Ryzen 4000 G-series CPUs.

What AMD is aiming for with the new Ryzen 4000 G-series processors is that they have kick ass built-in Radeon graphics, leverage the 7nm node and Zen efficiency, where it delivers the ultimate performance that AMD touts is 2.5x more than last gen.

AMD unleashed 6 new processors in its Ryzen 4000 G-series family, with the specs above showing that we have 3 x 65W offerings and 3 x 35W offerings. AMD offers an 8C/16T chip at both 35W and 65W, a 6C/12T chip at both 35W and 65W, and a 4C/8T chip also at both 35W and 65W.

Each chip comes with a varying amount of base and boost CPU clocks, cache, Radeon graphics cores, and graphics frequency.

The new family of processors is led by the flagship Ryzen 7 4700G, which is an 8-core, 16-thread chip. AMD has a rather fast 3.6GHz base and 4.4GHz boost CPU clock, alongside 8 Radeon GPU cores, and keeps it all under 65W.

How's the performance?

Looking at content creation, the Ryzen 7 4700G destroys the Intel Core i7-9700 -- which mind you, is an 8-core, 8-thread CPU. AMD has the upper hand here with SMT on its side, doubling the thread count for some serious performance at 65W.

Intel hasn't had good graphics for, well, forever -- so it should come as no surprise the Ryzen 7 4700G destroys the Core i7-9700 in gaming. Look at those performance numbers... 152% better in DOTA 2, 120% better in Rocket League, 99% better in CS:GO, and freaking 274% faster in Civilization VI.