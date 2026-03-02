AMD's new Ryzen AI 400 Series desktop processors feature integrated Radeon 860M GPUs

At the recent Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona, AMD announced that it was expanding its Ryzen AI lineup with a new series of desktop processors for next-gen AI and Copilot+ PC features. The new AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series and Ryzen AI PRO 400 Series desktop processors include a wide range of configurations, all of which support on-device AI with an integrated NPU, delivering up to 50 TOPS of AI performance.
Like their mobile counterparts, this new desktop series blends AMD's 'Zen 5' CPU cores with RDNA 3.5 graphics and an XDNA 2 NPU. However, the desktop series appears more conservative in its offerings, as the flagship AMD Ryzen AI 7 450G features an 8-core, 16-thread processor with a boost clock of 5.1 GHz and Radeon 860M graphics with 8 Compute Units.
Compared to the mobile Ryzen AI 9 HX 470's 12-core, 24-thread processor and Radeon 860M graphics with 16 Compute Units, the desktop lineup's pure graphics capabilities seem like a step down. That said, the goal here is to bring Ryzen AI to more users. For pure performance, the workstation-focused Ryzen AI PRO 400 Series reportedly delivers up to 30% faster multithreaded performance than competitive processors.
- Read more: AMD's new Ryzen AI 400 Series includes the first desktop Copilot+ processor
- Read more: AMD launches new Ryzen AI PRO 300 Series Processors, 50+ NPU TOPS for business laptops
"The desktop PC is evolving from a tool you use to an intelligent assistant that works alongside you," said Jack Huynh, senior vice president and general manager of the Computing and Graphics Group at AMD. "With the Ryzen AI 400 Series processors - the world's first designed to power new Copilot+ experiences on the desktop - we're bringing powerful AI acceleration that enables our partners to build systems that empower both enterprises and consumers to do more and create more."
AMD notes that availability is expected in the second quarter of 2026, with these processors arriving in new offerings from OEM partners such as HP and Lenovo. Here's a look at the specs for the new Ryzen AI 400 Series and Ryzen AI PRO 400 Series desktop processors.
|Model
|Cores / Threads
|Boost / Base Frequency
|TDP
|Total Cache
|Graphics Model
|Graphics Cores
|NPU TOPS
|AMD Ryzen AI 7 450G
|8/16
|Up to 5.1 GHz / 2.0 GHz
|65W
|24MB
|AMD Radeon 860M graphics
|8
|Up to 50
|AMD Ryzen AI 5 440G
|6/12
|Up to 4.8 GHz / 2.0 GHz
|65W
|22MB
|AMD Radeon 840M graphics
|4
|Up to 50
|AMD Ryzen AI 5 435G
|6/12
|Up to 4.5 GHz / 2.0 GHz
|65W
|14MB
|AMD Radeon 840M graphics
|4
|Up to 50
|AMD Ryzen AI 7 450GE
|8/16
|Up to 5.1 GHz / 2.0 GHz
|35W
|24MB
|AMD Radeon 860M graphics
|8
|Up to 50
|AMD Ryzen AI 5 440GE
|6/12
|Up to 4.8 GHz / 2.0 GHz
|35W
|22MB
|AMD Radeon 840M graphics
|4
|Up to 50
|AMD Ryzen AI 5 435GE
|6/12
|Up to 4.5 GHz / 2.0 GHz
|35W
|14MB
|AMD Radeon 840M graphics
|4
|Up to 50
|AMD Ryzen AI 7 PRO 450G
|8/16
|Up to 5.1 GHz / 2.0 GHz
|65W
|24MB
|AMD Radeon 860M graphics
|8
|Up to 50
|AMD Ryzen AI 5 PRO 440G
|6/12
|Up to 4.8 GHz / 2.0 GHz
|65W
|22MB
|AMD Radeon 840M graphics
|4
|Up to 50
|AMD Ryzen AI 5 PRO 435G
|6/12
|Up to 4.5 GHz / 2.0 GHz
|65W
|14MB
|AMD Radeon 840M graphics
|4
|Up to 50
|AMD Ryzen AI 7 PRO 450GE
|8/16
|Up to 5.1 GHz / 2.0 GHz
|35W
|24MB
|AMD Radeon 860M graphics
|8
|Up to 50
|AMD Ryzen AI 5 PRO 440GE
|6/12
|Up to 4.8 GHz / 2.0 GHz
|35W
|22MB
|AMD Radeon 840M graphics
|4
|Up to 50
|AMD Ryzen AI 5 PRO 435GE
|6/12
|Up to 4.5 GHz / 2.0 GHz
|35W
|14MB
|AMD Radeon 840M graphics
|4
|Up to 50