AMD's new Ryzen AI 400 Series desktop processors feature integrated Radeon 860M GPUs

AMD is bringing its Ryzen AI processors to desktop PCs and workstations with the new AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series and Ryzen AI PRO 400 Series.

Senior Editor
Published
5 minutes & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: AMD unveiled the Ryzen AI 400 and Ryzen AI PRO 400 Series desktop processors at Mobile World Congress, featuring integrated NPUs delivering up to 50 TOPS for advanced on-device AI and Copilot+ PC capabilities. These processors combine Zen 5 cores with RDNA 3.5 graphics, targeting enhanced AI acceleration and up to 30% faster multithreaded performance, with availability expected in Q2 2026.

At the recent Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona, AMD announced that it was expanding its Ryzen AI lineup with a new series of desktop processors for next-gen AI and Copilot+ PC features. The new AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series and Ryzen AI PRO 400 Series desktop processors include a wide range of configurations, all of which support on-device AI with an integrated NPU, delivering up to 50 TOPS of AI performance.

Like their mobile counterparts, this new desktop series blends AMD's 'Zen 5' CPU cores with RDNA 3.5 graphics and an XDNA 2 NPU. However, the desktop series appears more conservative in its offerings, as the flagship AMD Ryzen AI 7 450G features an 8-core, 16-thread processor with a boost clock of 5.1 GHz and Radeon 860M graphics with 8 Compute Units.

Compared to the mobile Ryzen AI 9 HX 470's 12-core, 24-thread processor and Radeon 860M graphics with 16 Compute Units, the desktop lineup's pure graphics capabilities seem like a step down. That said, the goal here is to bring Ryzen AI to more users. For pure performance, the workstation-focused Ryzen AI PRO 400 Series reportedly delivers up to 30% faster multithreaded performance than competitive processors.

"The desktop PC is evolving from a tool you use to an intelligent assistant that works alongside you," said Jack Huynh, senior vice president and general manager of the Computing and Graphics Group at AMD. "With the Ryzen AI 400 Series processors - the world's first designed to power new Copilot+ experiences on the desktop - we're bringing powerful AI acceleration that enables our partners to build systems that empower both enterprises and consumers to do more and create more."

AMD notes that availability is expected in the second quarter of 2026, with these processors arriving in new offerings from OEM partners such as HP and Lenovo. Here's a look at the specs for the new Ryzen AI 400 Series and Ryzen AI PRO 400 Series desktop processors.

ModelCores / ThreadsBoost / Base FrequencyTDPTotal CacheGraphics ModelGraphics CoresNPU TOPS
AMD Ryzen AI 7 450G8/16Up to 5.1 GHz / 2.0 GHz65W24MBAMD Radeon 860M graphics8Up to 50
AMD Ryzen AI 5 440G6/12Up to 4.8 GHz / 2.0 GHz65W22MBAMD Radeon 840M graphics4Up to 50
AMD Ryzen AI 5 435G6/12Up to 4.5 GHz / 2.0 GHz65W14MBAMD Radeon 840M graphics4Up to 50
AMD Ryzen AI 7 450GE8/16Up to 5.1 GHz / 2.0 GHz35W24MBAMD Radeon 860M graphics8Up to 50
AMD Ryzen AI 5 440GE6/12Up to 4.8 GHz / 2.0 GHz35W22MBAMD Radeon 840M graphics4Up to 50
AMD Ryzen AI 5 435GE6/12Up to 4.5 GHz / 2.0 GHz35W14MBAMD Radeon 840M graphics4Up to 50
AMD Ryzen AI 7 PRO 450G8/16Up to 5.1 GHz / 2.0 GHz65W24MBAMD Radeon 860M graphics8Up to 50
AMD Ryzen AI 5 PRO 440G6/12Up to 4.8 GHz / 2.0 GHz65W22MBAMD Radeon 840M graphics4Up to 50
AMD Ryzen AI 5 PRO 435G6/12Up to 4.5 GHz / 2.0 GHz65W14MBAMD Radeon 840M graphics4Up to 50
AMD Ryzen AI 7 PRO 450GE8/16Up to 5.1 GHz / 2.0 GHz35W24MBAMD Radeon 860M graphics8Up to 50
AMD Ryzen AI 5 PRO 440GE6/12Up to 4.8 GHz / 2.0 GHz35W22MBAMD Radeon 840M graphics4Up to 50
AMD Ryzen AI 5 PRO 435GE6/12Up to 4.5 GHz / 2.0 GHz35W14MBAMD Radeon 840M graphics4Up to 50
Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Kosta's PC features AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X paired with the ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E HERO, Corsair's DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 6000MHz 64GB, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 FE. It runs Sabrent's Rocket 4 Plus-G 4TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by ASUS's ROG RYUO III with Thermal Grizzly's Duronaut thermal paste, and powered by ASUS's TUF Gaming 1000W Gold. Accessories include the Corsair K65 PLUS Wireless keyboard, Corsair M75 Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 321UPX monitor.

