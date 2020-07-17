Yeah so, the BUBONIC PLAGUE has reached the United States

The bubonic plague has reached the United States, with China recently having a case, which was once known as the Black Death.

If 2020 couldn't get any worse, the bubonic plague has reached the United States -- something that is otherwise known as black death.

It first started out in China, which unfortunately should come as no surprise, with the bubonic plague infecting people in the Inner Mongolia province. A teenager was infected with the disease, and later died. After that, a squirrel tested positive for the bubonic plague in the United States -- meaning the bubonic plague has reached the shores of the US.

China confirmed that the country had indeed had a case of the bubonic plague in the city of Bayannur, in Inner Mongolia. After he was infected with the disease, a 15-year-old boy died reports CBS News. The teenager contracted the disease from an infected marmot, according to local news agencies and health officials.

Stateside we had a squirrel test positive for the bubonic plague on July 11, the first case in the US so far in 2020.