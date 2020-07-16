Dr. Disrespect still doesn't know why he was banned on Twitch

Twitch still hasn't given Dr. Disrespect a reason for his ban, but he's considering jumping to YouTube or Facebook streaming.

Guy Beahm aka Dr. Disrespect finally opens up about the Twitch ban with his first public interview with the press.

In a recent interview with PC Gamer, Dr. Disrespect discussed his controversial Twitch ban and what's next for the celebrity streamer. The doc says he still doesn't know why Twitch banned him, and the platform has broken off all communication. Twitch didn't even warn the doc of inappropriate behavior and there were no actual warnings or reprimands filed, according to his publicist. Beahm says he is currently considering legal action against Twitch.

Still, though, the doc isn't out of the game. Beahm plans a big reboot with Doc 3.0, which includes all sorts of "surprises" for the Champions Club. There's also talk off finding a new platform like YouTube Gaming or Facebook Gaming, or even streaming on the doc's own ChampionsClub.gg website. Doc isn't interested in an exclusivity deal though.

"We're ready to go. We're excited to take the next steps. And I'm really focused on the community for now. We've got lots of fun stuff planned, lots of projects that are in the works, and yeah, continue on, baby. "I'm working with my creative team, the graphics, going and taking like the whole Doc 3.0 experience to the next level, and so that's where my focus is now. "When you start to look at potential projects outside of the streaming space, and then you combine those with the character in the streaming space, I think you're gonna see his universe open up a lot bigger. And that's probably the best way I could describe it."

In the interview, Beahm repeatedly shrugged off disconfirming or confirming speculation on his Twitch ban. We probably won't know why this happened unless the platform opens up, but that might not ever happen.