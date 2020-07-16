Acer's new Nitro XZ322QU: 31.5-inch 1440p 165Hz starts from $450

Acer's new Nitro XZ242Q starts at $200, the Nitro XZ272 starts at $260, and the Nitro XZ322QU starts at $450 -- 144-165Hz on offer.

Acer has just debuted its new Nitro XZ2 series gaming monitors, that the company is aiming to deliver on quality visuals -- but not break gamers' banks.

We have 3 different models with different sizes on offer: 31.5-inch, 27-inch, and 23.6-inch all curved monitors that strt from $199. The stock 23.6-inch monitor has a 1080p resolution, while the larger 27-inch and 31.5-inch panels have a native 1440p resolution.

  • Acer Nitro XZ322QU: 31.5-inch 2560 x 1440 @ 165Hz with 1ms response
  • Acer Nitro XZ272: 27-inch 2560 x 1440 @ 165Hz with 1ms response
  • Acer Nitro XZ242Q: 23.6-inch 1920 x 1080 @ 144Hz with 1ms response

Acer America boss Ronald Lau explains the new monitors: "Our newest Nitro series monitors combine speed, FreeSync and curved panels to offer fun and exciting gaming at a great value. The fast performance and affordable pricing make the Nitro series ideal for a wide range of gamers, particularly for first-person shooter and racing games where fluid visuals are key".

We have both DisplayPort and HDMI connections on the new Acer Nitro XZ2 series monitors, with Acer using Radoen FreeSync on the displays as well as VESA certified DisplayHDR 400 support with up to 400 nits of brightness.

The 1500R curvature means it'll be nice and curved around your peripheral visiion, especially for the larger 31.5-inch model.

As for pricing and availability, they're available now while pricing is as follows:

  • Acer Nitro XZ322QU: $450
  • Acer Nitro XZ272: $260
  • Acer Nitro XZ242Q: $200
