Amazon extending its work-from-home policies until 2021 over COVID-19

Amazon has just extended its corporate work-from-home policy, which has now been extended through to January 8, 2021.

Amazon explained in a statement: "We continue to prioritize the health of our employees and follow local government guidance. Employees who work in a role that can effectively be done from home are welcome to do so until January 8th".

The company added: "We have invested significant funds and resources to keep those who choose to come to the office safe through physical distancing, deep cleaning, temperature checks, and by providing face coverings and hand sanitizer".

This new policy only applies to Amazon's corporate workforce, but the other workforces like the warehouse workforce, hourly and contract workers, have had to continue working through the COVID-19 pandemic.