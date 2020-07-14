Silicon Lottery: Core i5-10600K pre-binned 5.1GHz all cores for $420

If you want all-day 5.1GHz on the Intel Core i5-10600K, Silicon Lottery has your back for $420 -- Delidding service also offered.

| Jul 14, 2020 at 6:43 pm CDT

If you've got a hankering for some of that mid-range 10th Gen goodness, and for whatever reason wanted one of the best Core i5-10600K processors you can get your mits on, then Silicon Lottery has the winner for you.

View 2 Images View Fullscreen Gallery
Silicon Lottery: Core i5-10600K pre-binned 5.1GHz all cores for 0 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Silicon Lottery is now offering the Intel Core i5-10600K in pre-binned variants, offering 5 different variants: 4.7GHz, 4.8GHz, 4.9GHz, 5.0GHz, and the crazy 5.1GHz variant. Prices start at $290 for the Core i5-10600K @ 4.7GHz right up to $420 for the Core i5-10600K @ 5.1GHz.

10600K @ 4.7GHz up to 6 cores, 4.8GHz up to 2 cores.

Vcore under heavy load @ 1.350V BIOS, 1.300V Socket Sense, 1.240V Die Sense.

10600K @ 4.8GHz up to 6 cores, 4.9GHz up to 2 cores.

Vcore under heavy load @ 1.375V BIOS, 1.320V Socket Sense, 1.260V Die Sense.

10600K @ 4.9GHz up to 6 cores, 5.0GHz up to 2 cores.

Vcore under heavy load @ 1.400V BIOS, 1.340V Socket Sense, 1.280V Die Sense.

10600K @ 5.0GHz up to 6 cores, 5.1GHz up to 2 cores.

Vcore under heavy load @ 1.425V BIOS, 1.360V Socket Sense, 1.300V Die Sense.

10600K @ 5.1GHz up to 6 cores, 5.2GHz up to 2 cores.

Vcore under heavy load @ 1.450V BIOS, 1.380V Socket Sense, 1.320V Die Sense.

Silicon Lottery also offer an optional delidding service:

Optional Delidding:

Peak core temperatures under a heavy overclocked load typically decrease anywhere from 5C to 12C for Intel 10th generation CPUs. Delidding may take up to one business day to complete, depending on current pre-delidded inventory available. See here for more information on delidding.

You can buy the pre-binned Intel Core i5-10600K processors, as well as the other pre-binned Core i7 and Core i9 chips from Silicon Lottery right here.

Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i5-10600K Desktop Processor (BX8070110600K)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$263.00
$299.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/14/2020 at 3:51 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

ABOUT THE AUTHOR -

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Go to top of the page
Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.