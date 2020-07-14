Silicon Lottery: Core i5-10600K pre-binned 5.1GHz all cores for $420

If you want all-day 5.1GHz on the Intel Core i5-10600K, Silicon Lottery has your back for $420 -- Delidding service also offered.

If you've got a hankering for some of that mid-range 10th Gen goodness, and for whatever reason wanted one of the best Core i5-10600K processors you can get your mits on, then Silicon Lottery has the winner for you.

Silicon Lottery is now offering the Intel Core i5-10600K in pre-binned variants, offering 5 different variants: 4.7GHz, 4.8GHz, 4.9GHz, 5.0GHz, and the crazy 5.1GHz variant. Prices start at $290 for the Core i5-10600K @ 4.7GHz right up to $420 for the Core i5-10600K @ 5.1GHz.

10600K @ 4.7GHz up to 6 cores, 4.8GHz up to 2 cores.

Vcore under heavy load @ 1.350V BIOS, 1.300V Socket Sense, 1.240V Die Sense.

10600K @ 4.8GHz up to 6 cores, 4.9GHz up to 2 cores.

Vcore under heavy load @ 1.375V BIOS, 1.320V Socket Sense, 1.260V Die Sense.

10600K @ 4.9GHz up to 6 cores, 5.0GHz up to 2 cores.

Vcore under heavy load @ 1.400V BIOS, 1.340V Socket Sense, 1.280V Die Sense.

10600K @ 5.0GHz up to 6 cores, 5.1GHz up to 2 cores.

Vcore under heavy load @ 1.425V BIOS, 1.360V Socket Sense, 1.300V Die Sense.

10600K @ 5.1GHz up to 6 cores, 5.2GHz up to 2 cores.

Vcore under heavy load @ 1.450V BIOS, 1.380V Socket Sense, 1.320V Die Sense.

Silicon Lottery also offer an optional delidding service:

Optional Delidding:

Peak core temperatures under a heavy overclocked load typically decrease anywhere from 5C to 12C for Intel 10th generation CPUs. Delidding may take up to one business day to complete, depending on current pre-delidded inventory available. See here for more information on delidding.

You can buy the pre-binned Intel Core i5-10600K processors, as well as the other pre-binned Core i7 and Core i9 chips from Silicon Lottery right here.