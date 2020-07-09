New next-gen Doom game on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X in the works

New job listings confirm Id Software is currently working on a next-gen Doom game for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

id's main Dallas, Texas branch is currently hiring multiple positions to work on a next-gen game, and we're betting it's the next big Doom slaughterfest. id is currently hiring for 21 open positions required for making a AAA game, but only a few of them explicitly mention next-gen consoles.

Both the Senior UI Programmer and Senior Rendering Graphics Programmer jobs specifically mention creating games for next-gen systems.

Senior UI Programmer id Software is looking for a Senior UI Programmer to join our team and work on legendary id games for PC and next-generation console systems. If you are passionate about gaming, user interface programming, and delivering the best in class immersive UI experience for consumers then come join us. You must have excellent problem solving skills and a desire to work in a fast paced, creative, and team-oriented collaborative environment. Senior Rendering Graphics Programmer id Software is looking for a Senior Rendering (Graphics) Programmer to join our team and work on legendary id games for PC and next-generation console systems. If you are passionate about rendering and want to help define, create and deliver the industries best visuals at 60+hz then this may be the position for you. You must have excellent problem solving skills and a desire to work in a fast paced, creative and team-oriented collaborative environment. It's a plus if you written one or many rendering back-ends either personally or professionally.

While it's true id also makes games like Quake Champions, Doom is its bread and butter. We'd love to see a new Quake sequel on next-gen but it's just not all that likely to take the main focus given Doom's commercial success. Could id make a Quake and a Doom at the same time? Maybe if it teamed up with MachineGames, but they're currently working on Wolfenstein 3.

id has also made multiple comments that Doom Eternal is the beginning of a wider universe of games, and that the team has been plotting out the next Doom Slayer adventure since before Eternal launched earlier this year.

"We're already moving on...we already have ideas for the next thing. And DLC. DLC is guaranteed. It'll be like an episode; we released the movie, and now we're going to release an HBO series of it. It's basically the adventures of Doom Guy. But it's hard to say when we're going to move on to the next game," Martin said on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast in June.

It's also very likely that Doom Eternal will get re-released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles with higher-end enhancements like ultra-fast loading times, improved graphics, and blistering frame rates. So expect that to happen, especially since Doom Eternal was built on id Tech 7 which has been future-proofed for next-gen PC hardware.