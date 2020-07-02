GTA 6 could star Gustavo Fring actor Giancarlo Esposito

One of TV's most fearsome villains could show up in one of gaming's most popular franchises.

In a recent interview with Collider, Giancarlo Esposito, who played Gustavo Fring in Breaking Bad, said he's working on a big new video game project.

"It's been my year, so to speak. It started with The Mandalorian, and then a video game I did which is going to be huge, that I can't really mention," Esposito said in the interview (around the 11:06 mark).

"I used this new style of acting, which in a way this pandemic has also created this new style of acting through Zoom, because you have to learn how to communicate. So The Mandalorian was very similar to that because you're in a big room with thousands upon thousands of cameras that create the entire space. So I find your imagination has to fill in the rest. It's a different style of acting."

It's true Esposito could be talking about any number of unannounced games that're currently in development. Right now every single publisher is working on new titles for next-gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles.

But Esposito's background as the cold, calculating and ruthless meth lord Gustavo Fring makes him a perfect candidate for something like Grand Theft Auto, which routinely circles vice, drug cartels, heists, and wanton crime.

As for Grand Theft Auto 6's release, we shouldn't expect it for some time. Rockstar just announced a next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X port of GTA V alongside a next-gen exclusive version of GTA Online.

There's also been reports GTA 6 is still in very early development phases despite the project being in planning phases since as early as 2014.