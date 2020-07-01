Fujifilm: we'll have 400TB storage tapes by 2030

Fujifilm will use Strontium Ferrite (SrFe) technology to hit 400TB by 2030.

| Jul 1, 2020 at 7:20 pm CDT

Fujifilm has teased its storage drives of the future, saying that it has goals to build a gigantic 400TB cartridge using Strontium Ferrite (SrFe) technology.

View 2 Images View Fullscreen Gallery
Fujifilm: we'll have 400TB storage tapes by 2030 06 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES
Fujifilm: we'll have 400TB storage tapes by 2030 06 | TweakTown.com
Fujifilm: we'll have 400TB storage tapes by 2030 07 | TweakTown.com

The new storage tapes use Linear Tape-Open (LTO) technology, which is an open standard that was developed by IBM. The reason LTO was formed was to see that all tape-based storage devices were made using the same format, instead of their own proprietary magnetic formats -- a nice good guy move by IBM.

Here in 2020 we are at the LTO-8 version of this technology -- with LTO-8 released in 2017 and is capable of 12TB in a single cartridge. Well, LTO-9 will have support for 24TB while LTO-10 will have 48TB. Once we get to LTO-11 we're talking about 96TB, while LTO-12 delivers 192TB. But then the real fun begins with LTO-13 with 384TB, and then the grand daddy of them all: LTO-14 with an insane 768TB.

How do they just continue cramming in more storage into the LTO standard? That would be why Fujifilm is stepping in with Strontium Ferrite (SrFe) technology, which will begin with the LTO-12 rollout. LTO-13 should arrive somewhere near 2022-2023, according to Blocks&Files.

Buy at Amazon

Sabrent Rocket XTRM-Q 8TB USB 3.2 / Thunderbolt 3 External SSD (SB-XTMQ-8TB)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$1599.99
$1599.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/1/2020 at 5:12 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:blocksandfiles.com, techpowerup.com, petapixel.com

ABOUT THE AUTHOR -

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.