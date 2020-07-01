Fujifilm: we'll have 400TB storage tapes by 2030

Fujifilm has teased its storage drives of the future, saying that it has goals to build a gigantic 400TB cartridge using Strontium Ferrite (SrFe) technology.

The new storage tapes use Linear Tape-Open (LTO) technology, which is an open standard that was developed by IBM. The reason LTO was formed was to see that all tape-based storage devices were made using the same format, instead of their own proprietary magnetic formats -- a nice good guy move by IBM.

Here in 2020 we are at the LTO-8 version of this technology -- with LTO-8 released in 2017 and is capable of 12TB in a single cartridge. Well, LTO-9 will have support for 24TB while LTO-10 will have 48TB. Once we get to LTO-11 we're talking about 96TB, while LTO-12 delivers 192TB. But then the real fun begins with LTO-13 with 384TB, and then the grand daddy of them all: LTO-14 with an insane 768TB.

How do they just continue cramming in more storage into the LTO standard? That would be why Fujifilm is stepping in with Strontium Ferrite (SrFe) technology, which will begin with the LTO-12 rollout. LTO-13 should arrive somewhere near 2022-2023, according to Blocks&Files.