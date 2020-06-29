President Trump suspended from Twitch for using the word 'hombre'

Twitch temporarily suspends President Trump's account for saying 'hombre'

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 29, 2020 at 10:56 pm CDT

President Trump has been "temporarily suspended" from Twitch, with the Amazon-owned streaming giant saying that his broadcast of his Tulsa rally recently -- on top of a recent re-airing of one of his 2016 campaign stops.

President Trump suspended from Twitch for using the word 'hombre' 02 | TweakTown.com

Twitch claims that these two broadcasts violated their hateful conduct and harassment policies, with Twitch bringing down the ban hammer for President Trump's "negative comments about Mexican migrants".

What got President Trump temporarily suspended from Twitch? This: "Hey, it's 1:00 o'clock in the morning and a very tough, I've used the word on occasion, hombre, a very tough hombre is breaking into the window of a young woman whose husband is away as a traveling salesman or whatever he may do".

Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

