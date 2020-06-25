NVIDIA's new GeForce 451.48 driver: ready for DirectX 12 Ultimate API

The new GeForce 451.48 WHQL drivers also include support for hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling in Windows 10.

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 25, 2020 at 1:00 am CDT

NVIDIA has just released its new GeForce Game Ready 451.48 WHQL drivers, with support for the new DirectX 12 Ultimate API that includes DirectX Raytracing (DXR) version 1.1.

The new drivers also provide support for mesh shaders, sampler feedback, variable rate shading (VRS) and hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling that pops through with the new Windows 10 May 2020 update.

There's also support for 9 more G-SYNC compatible displays, and included in that list are Samsung's new 2020 Odyssey series monitors in the Odyssey G7 (both the 27-inch and 32-inch models) that offer 1440p at a huge 240Hz as well as the gigantic Samsung Odyssey G9 monitor which rocks an insane 5120 x 1440 at 240Hz.

You can read more on the official GeForce website here.

You can grab the new GeForce Game Ready 451.48 WHQL drivers right here.

NEWS SOURCE:nvidia.com
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

