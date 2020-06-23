COUGAR unveils new Ergonomic Gaming chair: Argo costs $500

COUGAR's new gaming chair is called Argo, and will sell in the US for $500.

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 23, 2020 at 11:26 pm CDT (1 min, 13 secs time to read)

COUGAR already has a stack of gaming chairs, but the company has just introduced a new member of its gaming chair family: Argo. Check out the video for COUGAR's new Argo gaming chair:

Argo is described as "the evolution of a gaming chair revolution", where the company has built the new chair with a premium aluminum frame and what should be very breathable mesh cushioning for your back and butt. This will provide a more comfortable experience over longer periods of time when you're gaming.

Not just that but because COUGAR has used breathable mesh cushioning on Argo, it means that you will stay cool when you're gaming. There is nothing worse than gaming on a hot day sitting on a leather gaming chair, but mesh cushioning? No sweat, pun intended.

We have a fully adjustable gaming chair with COUGAR's new Argo, with height, tilt, and seat sliding depth tweaked through a trigger shift wire control system. You can also adjust Argo's headrest and armrests, so you can get a custom position for your exact liking.

COUGAR will sell Argo in the US starting this month for $500, and you can read more about it on the official website here.

