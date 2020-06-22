Raijintek unveils Morpheus 8057 beast GPU cooler for NVIDIA, AMD GPUs

Raijintek's new Morpheus 8057 cooler is a beast, handles up to 360W TDP cooling capacity.

Raijintek has just unveiled its new Morpheus 8057 cooler, which is an absolute machine of a GPU cooler. It has been designed to cool up to 360W of TDP -- which is insane. Check it out:

The new Morpheus 8057 packs a huge 12 heat pipes, 129 fins, a mirror copper base, and the option to install 2 large 120mm fans. Raijintek includes 3 copper and 8 aluminum heat sinks for cooling the GDDR6 and VRMs on Radeon RX 5000 series and GeForce RTX 2000 series graphics cards.

Raijintek has used a beautiful back-coated heat sink giving it a premium feel. The Morpheus 8057 can cool:

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT

AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES