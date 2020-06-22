Raijintek unveils Morpheus 8057 beast GPU cooler for NVIDIA, AMD GPUs

Raijintek's new Morpheus 8057 cooler is a beast, handles up to 360W TDP cooling capacity.

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 22, 2020 at 11:09 pm CDT (1 min, 16 secs time to read)

Raijintek has just unveiled its new Morpheus 8057 cooler, which is an absolute machine of a GPU cooler. It has been designed to cool up to 360W of TDP -- which is insane. Check it out:

The new Morpheus 8057 packs a huge 12 heat pipes, 129 fins, a mirror copper base, and the option to install 2 large 120mm fans. Raijintek includes 3 copper and 8 aluminum heat sinks for cooling the GDDR6 and VRMs on Radeon RX 5000 series and GeForce RTX 2000 series graphics cards.

Raijintek has used a beautiful back-coated heat sink giving it a premium feel. The Morpheus 8057 can cool:

  • AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT
  • AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti
Raijintek unveils Morpheus 8057 beast GPU cooler for NVIDIA, AMD GPUs 03 | TweakTown.comRaijintek unveils Morpheus 8057 beast GPU cooler for NVIDIA, AMD GPUs 04 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES
Raijintek unveils Morpheus 8057 beast GPU cooler for NVIDIA, AMD GPUs 09 | TweakTown.com
Raijintek unveils Morpheus 8057 beast GPU cooler for NVIDIA, AMD GPUs 05 | TweakTown.com
Raijintek unveils Morpheus 8057 beast GPU cooler for NVIDIA, AMD GPUs 06 | TweakTown.com
Raijintek unveils Morpheus 8057 beast GPU cooler for NVIDIA, AMD GPUs 03 | TweakTown.com
Raijintek unveils Morpheus 8057 beast GPU cooler for NVIDIA, AMD GPUs 04 | TweakTown.com
Raijintek unveils Morpheus 8057 beast GPU cooler for NVIDIA, AMD GPUs 05 | TweakTown.comRaijintek unveils Morpheus 8057 beast GPU cooler for NVIDIA, AMD GPUs 06 | TweakTown.com
  • Cooling capacity up to 360 watts TDP
  • 12 pcs copper heat-pipes and 129 pcs fins for efficient heat dissipation
  • 3pcs copper & 8pcs aluminum heat-sink for cooling chips efficiently
  • Thermal adhesive to lower RAM and VRM temperature significantly and assure proper bond
  • Compatible with AMD RADEON RX5700/XT/RADEON RX5600/XT
  • Compatible with nVIDIA GeForce RTX2080/2080Ti/super/GeForce RTX2070/Super/RTX2060/super
  • Supports two 120mm fans (8 fan clips: 4pcs for 12025, 4pcs for 12013)
  • Whole heat sink black coated
Buy at Amazon

Raijintek Pallas 120 CPU Air Cooler

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$49.95
$49.95--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/22/2020 at 6:57 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:raijintek.com
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.