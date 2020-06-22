Raijintek unveils Morpheus 8057 beast GPU cooler for NVIDIA, AMD GPUs
Raijintek's new Morpheus 8057 cooler is a beast, handles up to 360W TDP cooling capacity.
Anthony Garreffa | Jun 22, 2020 at 11:09 pm CDT (1 min, 16 secs time to read)
Raijintek has just unveiled its new Morpheus 8057 cooler, which is an absolute machine of a GPU cooler. It has been designed to cool up to 360W of TDP -- which is insane. Check it out:
The new Morpheus 8057 packs a huge 12 heat pipes, 129 fins, a mirror copper base, and the option to install 2 large 120mm fans. Raijintek includes 3 copper and 8 aluminum heat sinks for cooling the GDDR6 and VRMs on Radeon RX 5000 series and GeForce RTX 2000 series graphics cards.
Raijintek has used a beautiful back-coated heat sink giving it a premium feel. The Morpheus 8057 can cool:
- AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT
- AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti
- Cooling capacity up to 360 watts TDP
- 12 pcs copper heat-pipes and 129 pcs fins for efficient heat dissipation
- 3pcs copper & 8pcs aluminum heat-sink for cooling chips efficiently
- Thermal adhesive to lower RAM and VRM temperature significantly and assure proper bond
- Compatible with AMD RADEON RX5700/XT/RADEON RX5600/XT
- Compatible with nVIDIA GeForce RTX2080/2080Ti/super/GeForce RTX2070/Super/RTX2060/super
- Supports two 120mm fans (8 fan clips: 4pcs for 12025, 4pcs for 12013)
- Whole heat sink black coated
NEWS SOURCE:raijintek.com
