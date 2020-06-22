Digital games earnings hit $10.2 billion in May, up 14% YoY

The global games market raked in $10.2 billion in May 2020, up 14% from last year.

Digital gaming generated $10.2 billion in May 2020, driven by heavy-hitting monetization from games like GTA Online, League of Legends, and the PUBG China mobile release Peackeeper Elite.

Digital game sales, subscriptions, DLC and microtransactions made $10.2 billion in May 2020, analyst firm SuperData reports. These earnings represent a 14% YoY growth spike on the heels of two massive months of revenue surges: First in March, and then a record-breaking $10.5 billion in April 2020.

Console earnings were down a pretty substantial 27% from April, but year-over-year spending was greater than May 2019. Consoles generated 23% more earnings than last year, mobile was up 14% and PC revenues jumped by 8%.

The main contributors of this growth were League of Legends on PC, FIFA 20 on consoles followed by Grand Theft Auto V, and billion-dollar mobile titans Peacekeeper Elite (PUBG in China) and Honor of Kings.