Digital games earnings spike to record-breaking $10.5 billion in April

Digital gaming surges to $10.5 billion on COVID-19 lockdowns and console is up a huge 42% YoY

Derek Strickland | May 25, 2020 at 4:24 pm CDT (1 min, 3 secs time to read)

The worldwide digital games market raked in $10.5 billion in April 2020, a new record for one-month earnings,SuperData reports.

COVID-19 lockdowns have once again pushed digital game revenues to new heights. In April 2020, the digital market pulled in $10.5 billion, breaking March 2020's previous $10 billion record. April's earnings were up 17% YoY, and revenues have grown steadily quarter-over-quarter as key regions practiced shelter-in-place protocols.

Console was up a huge 42% YoY thanks to big monetization and sales across an array of games, including GTA Online, Fortnite, and Warzone. Mobile shot up by 14% YoY, and PC jumped by 12%. SuperData didn't release the per-platform earnings so we can't do a direct comparison. We have quarter-over-quarter numbers but not year-over-year.

Animal Crossing New Horizons led full console game spending, followed by Final Fantasy VII Remake, but FIFA 20, GTA V, and NBA 2K20 led microtransaction earnings. Mobile likely dominated as it always does--last quarter it earned $5.7 billion and made up more than half of the earnings--and key kings like Honor of Kings were high on the charts. Doom Eternal dominated PC gaming followed by overseas staples Dungeon Fighter Online and CrossFire.

