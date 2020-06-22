ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 gaming notebook has two screens

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 gaming notebook has debuted with an exciting design that features a pair of displays and a very thin form factor. ASUS says that the machine is equipped with an innovative cooling system that optimizes performance and has the portability for gaming, creative work, and productivity on the go.

The key design highlight for the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 is a secondary 14.1-inch panel that is the largest second screen ever used in a production gaming laptop. When the user opens the lid of the notebook, the secondary screen, called the ROG ScreenPad Plus, tilts up a 13-degree angle for comfortable viewing and touchscreen interaction.

ASUS uses a custom hinge that staggers the rise of the display to prevent any damage and has curved sliders that delay the deployment of the secondary screen. The IPS panel has a resolution of 3840 x 1100 delivering a smooth 60 Hz refresh rate. ASUS is working with gamers to optimize games to use the secondary display. The screen will eventually be able to do things like move chats to the secondary display or add controls for switching between inventory items and quests.

Users will also be able to see real-time stats, build recommendations, and more on the display. Other hardware features include a 4K resolution main display and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super GPU. The processor is up to an eight-core tenth generation Intel Core i9 unit. Up to 48GB of RAM is available along with up to 2TB of storage. The ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 is out now in several versions starting at $2999.99, a mid-range machine is available for $3499.99, and the high-end version is $3699.99. We talked about a big discount on the Zephyrus S at the beginning of the month.