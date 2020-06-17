Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999.
8,631 Reviews & Articles | 61,323 News Posts

Intel shows off Xe GPU running Battlefield V at 1080p 30FPS

Intel Tiger Lake APU with integrated Xe GPU runs Battlefield V on high settings at 1080p and 30FPS stable.

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 17, 2020 at 9:48 pm CDT (0 mins, 45 secs time to read)

The expectations for Intel's upcoming Xe GPU architecture are mixed at best right now, but ex-PC Perspective owner Ryan Shrout, who is now at Intel as their Chief Performance Strategist -- has teased the new GPU running Battlefield V.

Shrout was running a prototype notebook powered by Intel's upcoming Tiger Lake APU that packs the next-gen Willow Cove architecture, as well as what we're all waiting for -- Intel's 12th Generation "Xe" GPU architecture. Intel ran Battlefield V on High settings at 1080p with a stable 30FPS -- not bad for integrated graphics!

For comparison, AMD's recent Ryzen 9 4900HS mobile processor and its Vega 8 GPU can maintain around 25FPS "under identical conditions" according to AdoredTV's Matthew Connatser.

Buy at Amazon

Aurora World Inc., Bengal Tiger

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$17.46
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/17/2020 at 6:33 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, twitter.com
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.