Apple's new fully-configured 16-inch MacBook Pro costs over $7000

You'll get an 8-core CPU, 64GB of RAM, 8TB SSD storage, and a Navi 12 GPU with HBM2 memory, though.

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 16, 2020 at 8:49 pm CDT (1 min, 15 secs time to read)

Apple had one of the most expensive laptops on the market with its 16-inch MacBook Pro, but now that AMD has just outed its new Navi 12 GPU -- the first with HBM2 memory -- a new Radeon Pro 5600M enters the chat.

If you purchase a new 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro with AMD's new Radeon Pro 5600M, then you're looking at over $7000. You're not getting a hardware slouch, but a beasty 8-core Intel Core i9 CPU at up to 5GHz, a huge 64GB of DDR4 memory, and an insane 8TB of fast PCIe-based SSD storage.

Once you include some software for the Apple macOS-exclusive side of things in Final Cut Pro X and Logic Pro X, because many of these 16-inch MacBook Pros would be sold like that ($500 separately) we have a final cost of $7200.

The DDR4 RAM upgrade from 16GB to 64GB costs $700, while the jump from the Radeon Pro 5500M with 4GB of GDDR6 to the new Radeon Pro 5600M with 8GB of HBM2 memory also costing $700. But man, it's all in the SSD storage upgrade that adds a gigantic chunk to the cost.

Upgrading the 16-inch MacBook Pro from its 1TB of SSD storage to 2TB costs $400, upgrading to 4TB costs $1000, but upgrading to 8TB costs a huge $2200.

