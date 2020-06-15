Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,628 Reviews & Articles | 61,275 News Posts

Only 14 next-gen games currently support Xbox Series X Smart Delivery

Only 14 Xbox Series X games currently support Smart Delivery, and it seems more publishers are interested in re-releasing their games

Derek Strickland | Jun 15, 2020 at 4:34 pm CDT (2 mins, 6 secs time to read)

Publishers seem reticent on wide-sweeping Smart Delivery support on Xbox Series X, and may push towards re-selling separate next-gen SKUs for specific games.

Only 14 next-gen games currently support Xbox Series X Smart Delivery 3 | TweakTown.com

Microsoft is making a big deal out of Smart Delivery, a concept that's not entirely new but quite simple. And they really should. Smart Delivery is a consumer-friendly idea that carries your games across multiple Xbox console generations.

The idea is simple: You buy a game once, and you can play it on any Xbox console, including Xbox Series X.

Since the hardware specs vary, so too will game performance. Microsoft's online cloud will automatically download and apply optimizations for the games depending on what console you play it on. Ownership can move forward and backward between consoles and generations.

Pop in Halo: Infinite on Xbox One, and you'll get the base version. Buy an Xbox Series X, and your copy jumps forward, and the network will automatically download assets and supercharge your experience.

Microsoft won't have first-party next-gen console exclusives. Every first-party game is coming to all Xbox consoles and PC at the same time. They're trying the Xbox Series X as an extension of the current generation insofar as game releases.

It's the performance that'll be exclusive, not the games.

But third-party developers aren't forced into this mandate. They can choose to support Smart Delivery, or avoid it entirely. For example, EA is doing something called Dual Entitlement with Madden 21 on Xbox Series X, which essentially gives you a free copy of the game on Xbox Series X if you buy it on Xbox One.

Dual Entitlement isn't the same as Smart Delivery because each game is treated as its own different release. Smart Delivery uses optimization patches, not SKUs.

Okay, so now that we know exactly what Smart Delivery is, let's check out a list of supported games:

  • Gears 5
  • Halo Infinite
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  • Destiny 2
  • DiRT 5
  • Scarlet Nexus
  • Chorus
  • Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon
  • The Ascent
  • Call of the Sea
  • Second Extinction
  • Metal: Hellslinger

Admittedly this list is pretty scarce. It seems publishers are more eager to re-sell and re-release their games separately to maximize sales.

Buy at Amazon

Gears 5 - Xbox One

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$19.99
$14.99$19.99$24.98
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/15/2020 at 3:01 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:news.xbox.com
Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.