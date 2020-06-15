Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
US Surgeon General says wearing face coverings promotes your freedom

The US Surgeon General has said face coverings or masks represent you exercising your right to freedom

Jun 15, 2020

This past Sunday, the US Surgeon General took to his personal Twitter to urge everyone to wear face coverings.

US Surgeon General, Jerome Adams addressed the idea that face coverings, or masks are infringing on everyone's freedom of choice right. Adams said that while many people feel like the masks, or coverings are infringing on their freedoms, that wearing the masks actually promotes your freedom.

Adams' way of thinking is that the more face coverings being worn by American's, the less asymptomatic viral spread, which means more places reopening, and the rate of which they open being faster. Adam's even went onto say, "Exercise and promote your freedom by choosing to wear a face covering!". The Surgeon General isn't the only medical professional urging people to adopt face masks, the Centers for Disease and Prevention has also pushed for everyone to adopt a face covering if they are venturing outside of their house and to a place that makes social distancing guidelines difficult to follow e.g a grocery store.

NEWS SOURCE:edition.cnn.com
