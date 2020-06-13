Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Indian healer kissed hands to cure COVID-19 patients, dies of COVID-19

A spiritual healer in Indian claimed to cure people of COVID-19 by kissing their hands

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 13, 2020 at 8:15 pm CDT (1 min, 29 secs time to read)

I think I've read everything I need to about COVID-19 coronavirus now, as a spiritual healer who helped people with coronavirus in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh has died of COVID-19.

Indian healer kissed hands to cure COVID-19 patients, dies of COVID-19

The spiritual healer kissed peoples hands to cure them of coronavirus, has died of coronavirus. Vice.com reports that the "Baba" or "self-styled holy man was apparently a black magic healer from the Ratlam district". He cured people by kissing their hands.

Ratlam's District Magistrate Ruchika Chauhan told VICE on a phone call: "He got himself tested for coronavirus after he began having severe symptoms, and passed away immediately. From the contact tracing we have done so far, seven of his family members and thirteen followers have tested positive. We are investigating the transmission and trying to contain it".

The local Baba caused some big issues, as he made a coronavirus hotspot with 85 confirmed cases and 46 active patients with COVID-19. Madhya Pradesh has over 10,000 people confirmed with COVID-19, and no man to kiss them into recovery.

This particular Baba had followers that would find him and ask for his superstitious guidance even though the Indian government has pumped out campaigns warning against such things.

District Magistrate Chauhan explains: "After this incident, we realised that many people may be seeking medical help from such babas. We have led an intelligence team and identified about 20 such babas, who have now been placed in quarantine".

You can read more on the story over on Vice's website.

vice.com
