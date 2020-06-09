Check this chart before you update Windows on your Lenovo notebook
This long list of Lenovo computers are all verified to work with the Windows 10 May 2020 update
Microsoft launched the Windows 10 version 2004 (May, 2020) update not long ago and it's not playing well with some computers. Lenovo has put out a chart that shows owners of its computers if their machine has been tested to be compatible to upgrade to the Windows 10 May 2020 from:
- Initial Windows 10 November 2019 update (version 1909)
- Windows 10 May 2019 update (version 1903)
- Windows 10 October update(version 1809)
- Windows 10 April update (version 1803)
Lenovo warns that anyone who updates a computer not listed in the chart below may not have tested drivers available. Those users can still update their machine, but the generic Windows 10 drivers may cause the loss of some features and functionality. Its worth noting that even if your machine is on the list, there are limitations with some machines which can be seen here. The complete list of Lenovo computers tested for compliance with the May 2020 Windows 10 update include:
- A275
- A285
- A475
- A485
- E14
- E15
- E15 Gen2
- E470
- E470c
- E475
- E480
- E485
- E490
- E490s
- E495
- E570
- E570c
- E570p
- E575
- E580
- E585
- E590
- E595
- L13
- L13 Yoga
- L380
- L380Yoga
- L390
- L390 Yoga
- L470
- L480
- L490
- L570
- L580
- L590
- Lenovo 14w
- Lenovo Tablet 10
- P1
- P14s
- P15s
- P43s
- P50
- P51
- P51s
- P52
- P52s
- P53
- P53s
- P70
- P71
- P72
- P73
- R14
- R14 Gen2
- R15
- R480
- R490
- R580
- S1
- S1 (4th)
- S2
- S2 (2nd)
- S2 (3rd)
- S2 (4th)
- S2 Yoga (3rd)
- S2 Yoga (5th)
- S2(5th)
- S3
- S3(Gen2)
- S5
- T470
- T470p
- T470s
- T480
- T480s
- T490
- T490 Healthcare
- T490s
- T495
- T495s
- T570
- T580
- T590
- ThinkPad 11e (4th）
- ThinkPad 11e (5th)
- ThinkPad 11e Yoga (5th)
- ThinkPad 11e Yoga (6th)
- ThinkPad 13
- ThinkPad 13 (2nd)
- ThinkPad 13 (3rd)
- ThinkPad 25
- X1 Carbon (5th)
- X1 Carbon (6th)
- X1 Carbon (7th)
- X1 Carbon (8th)
- X1 Extreme
- X1 Extreme (2nd)
- X1 Tablet (2nd)
- X1 Tablet (3rd)
- X1 Yoga (2nd)
- X1 Yoga (3rd)
- X1 Yoga (4th)
- X1 Yoga (5th)
- X13
- X13 Yoga
- X270
- X280
- X380 Yoga
- X390
- X390 Yoga
- X395
- Yoga 11e (4th)
- Yoga 370
Lenovo has been focusing on Chromebook launches having revealed the Chromebook Flex 3I recently.