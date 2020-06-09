Check this chart before you update Windows on your Lenovo notebook

This long list of Lenovo computers are all verified to work with the Windows 10 May 2020 update

Microsoft launched the Windows 10 version 2004 (May, 2020) update not long ago and it's not playing well with some computers. Lenovo has put out a chart that shows owners of its computers if their machine has been tested to be compatible to upgrade to the Windows 10 May 2020 from:

Initial Windows 10 November 2019 update (version 1909)

Windows 10 May 2019 update (version 1903)

Windows 10 October update(version 1809)

Windows 10 April update (version 1803)

Lenovo warns that anyone who updates a computer not listed in the chart below may not have tested drivers available. Those users can still update their machine, but the generic Windows 10 drivers may cause the loss of some features and functionality. Its worth noting that even if your machine is on the list, there are limitations with some machines which can be seen here. The complete list of Lenovo computers tested for compliance with the May 2020 Windows 10 update include:

A275

A285

A475

A485

E14

E15

E15 Gen2

E470

E470c

E475

E480

E485

E490

E490s

E495

E570

E570c

E570p

E575

E580

E585

E590

E595

L13

L13 Yoga

L380

L380Yoga

L390

L390 Yoga

L470

L480

L490

L570

L580

L590

Lenovo 14w

Lenovo Tablet 10

P1

P14s

P15s

P43s

P50

P51

P51s

P52

P52s

P53

P53s

P70

P71

P72

P73

R14

R14 Gen2

R15

R480

R490

R580

S1

S1 (4th)

S2

S2 (2nd)

S2 (3rd)

S2 (4th)

S2 Yoga (3rd)

S2 Yoga (5th)

S2(5th)

S3

S3(Gen2)

S5

T470

T470p

T470s

T480

T480s

T490

T490 Healthcare

T490s

T495

T495s

T570

T580

T590

ThinkPad 11e (4th）

ThinkPad 11e (5th)

ThinkPad 11e Yoga (5th)

ThinkPad 11e Yoga (6th)

ThinkPad 13

ThinkPad 13 (2nd)

ThinkPad 13 (3rd)

ThinkPad 25

X1 Carbon (5th)

X1 Carbon (6th)

X1 Carbon (7th)

X1 Carbon (8th)

X1 Extreme

X1 Extreme (2nd)

X1 Tablet (2nd)

X1 Tablet (3rd)

X1 Yoga (2nd)

X1 Yoga (3rd)

X1 Yoga (4th)

X1 Yoga (5th)

X13

X13 Yoga

X270

X280

X380 Yoga

X390

X390 Yoga

X395

Yoga 11e (4th)

Yoga 370

Lenovo has been focusing on Chromebook launches having revealed the Chromebook Flex 3I recently.