Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3I is lightweight and portable

The version with 64GB of storage is only $10 more than the base 32GB machine

Shane McGlaun | Jun 8, 2020 at 11:03 am CDT (1 min, 31 secs time to read)

Lenovo recently pulled the wraps off the Chromebook Flex 3I. As the name suggests, the machine runs Chrome OS and is extremely portable. Lenovo says that the machine is designed to be super light at 2.64 pounds and easy to take with you to work, school, or on the road.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3I is lightweight and portable 01 | TweakTown.com
Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3I is lightweight and portable 02 | TweakTown.com
Power comes from an Intel Celeron N4020 operating at 1.10 GHz and up to 2.80 GHz. The display is an 11.6-inch unit with a native resolution of 1366 x 768 and 250 nits brightness. 4GB of LPDDR4 2400 MHz RAM is soldered to the motherboard.

Graphics are handled by integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600, and the Chromebook comes in two versions. Both use all the same hardware, except for storage. The cheaper $329.99 unit features 32GB of eMMC storage while the $339.99 unit has 64GB of internal storage. Considering the price difference of only $10, we expect the vast majority of Chromebook Flex 3I units sold to be the 64GB version.

Other features include Bluetooth 4.2, 720p HD webcam, and integrated 802.11 AC wireless. The key feature for the Chromebook is a 360-degree convertible design with a special hinge that allows it to be folded flat for use in tablet mode, in tent mode, or as a traditional laptop. The display is a touchscreen, and the machine comes in an Almond finish. The onboard sound system utilizes a pair of two-watt stereo speakers.

Connectivity options include a pair of USB-C ports, a pair of USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, a headphone/mic combo port, a microSD card reader, and a Kensington lock slot. Power comes from a three-cell 42Wh battery. Lenovo launched another Chromebook recently called the Lenovo Chromebook 3 that starts at $230, making it significantly cheaper than the Flex 3I.

NEWS SOURCE:lenovo.com
