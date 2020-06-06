So, 'anti-5G extremists' are sabotaging 5G towers with razors, needles

I'm sure that you've all heard about the huge conspiracies around 5G (so much so that YouTube suppressed any videos linking COVID-19 to 5G) and how it will mind control you, or kill you -- or everything in between. But there are anti-5G extremists who are now targeting 5G towers with dangerous items to hurt people.

Engineers working on 5G towers are finding dangerous traps including razor blades and needles, where someone has hidden them on poles so that when they climb up and do maintainance, they're going to get (seriously) hurt. The UK seems like a hotspot for the attacks on 5G towers, but there have been reports of the same booby traps set on other 5G installations around the world.

The Verge has a lengthy story with multiple accounts of these anti-5G extremists, making it sound like it's much more than just some random people doing this. Also, surely there are cameras nearby that they can use to find out, track, or identify who is doing this?

Just remember where the second wave of coronavirus is going to come from: 5G towers in the next 3-6 months.