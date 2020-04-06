YouTube will suppress any videos linking coronavirus COVID-19 to 5G

YouTube is attempting to halt the spread of misinformation regarding coronavirus COVID-19, and the recent target will be conspiracy theories that make a connection between COVID-19 and 5G.

5G already has established conspiracy theories behind it, and while most of the theories can be put to rest with established evidence, this hasn't stopped people from absorbing the misinformation and acting upon in. This 'act before further research is done' is becoming especially prevalent in a new conspiracy theory regarding coronavirus COVID-19 and its spread. The conspiracy claims that COVID-19 is being spread to communities through 5G communication networks.

These conspiracy theories have resulted in people attacking 5G towers in a bid to stop the spread of the virus. The Guardian reported that multiple attacks had been carried out on 5G towers, and now a YouTube has said that videos making a connection between 5G and coronavirus are "borderline content". These videos will be subjected to suppression, which means they will lose ad revenue and be removed from the platform's search results.

A YouTube spokesperson said the following, "We also have clear policies that prohibit videos promoting medically unsubstantiated methods to prevent the coronavirus in place of seeking medical treatment, and we quickly remove videos violating these policies when flagged to us. We have also begun reducing recommendations of borderline content such as conspiracy theories related to 5G and coronavirus, that could misinform users in harmful ways."

Last updated: Apr 6, 2020 at 01:13 am CDT