Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,619 Reviews & Articles | 61,086 News Posts
flameTRENDING NOW: Check out this new 20-minute gameplay footage of Diablo 4flame

NBA 2K20 pauses online play for 2 hours to honor George Floyd

Players given Black Lives Matter and I Can't Breathe shirts to wear in-game, too

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 4, 2020 at 11:25 pm CDT (0 mins, 45 secs time to read)

We all know the George Floyd protest are on-going in the US and slowly throughout the world, but now game developers and other companies are jumping in to support the cause: now, it's time for NBA 2K20.

In a tweet from ESPN, NBA 2K20 paused its entire online play operations for two entire hours, as well as gave out Black Lives Matter and I Can't Breathe in-game shirts to players. This is all done in the protests for George Floyd, where we can see players in the above tweet walking around in the game with their new BLM and I Can't Breathe shirts.

2K Games also announced that they were giving $1 million in additional funding to their 2K Foundations Program, which will expand its mission to "help fight racial injustice and inequalities in black communities across the globe".

Buy at Amazon

NBA 2K20 - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$19.98
$19.99$19.99$35.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/4/2020 at 8:32 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:i.ytimg.com
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.