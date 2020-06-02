Google hit with $5 billion lawsuit over tracking private browser use

Google has just had a $5 billion lawsuit slapped on its desk, with the class action lawsuit accusing the search giant of illegally invading the privacy of millions of people by tracking their internet use -- even when users were using "private" mode on their browser.

The complaint was filed in the federal court of San Jose, California, which claims Google takes data from users' browsers even if they're using Chrome's private "Incognito" mode. The complaint adds that Google scoops up all sorts of data through Google Analytics, Google Ad Manager, other applications and website plug-ins -- no matter if you don't click an ad or not.

So even if you were searching for something weird online in Incognito mode, thinking you were safe from the prying all-seeing eye of Google, you were never safe. Google learns all about you, and everything you search for -- no matter if its private it seems according to this $5 billion lawsuit.

The complaint adds that Google "cannot continue to engage in the covert and unauthorized data collection from virtually every American with a computer or phone".

However, Google spokesman Jose Castaneda, explains: "As we clearly state each time you open a new incognito tab, websites might be able to collect information about your browsing activity".