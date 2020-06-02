Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
SEGA announces Game Gear micro handheld

SEGA celebrates its 60th anniversary with another retro mini-console...but this time it's a handheld

Derek Strickland | Jun 2, 2020 at 8:30 pm CDT (0 mins, 39 secs time to read)

SEGA isn't making the Dreamcast 2, nor is it teaming up with Microsoft to release the SEGA Series X. No, the earth-shattering news is a Game Gear micro mini-handheld console.

Today SEGA confirmed the Game Gear Micro, a miniature retro handheld that assumably comes pre-loaded with old-school games. While SEGA did announce the hardware, it didn't give any actual information on what's included, and instead dropped a general banner confirmation.

The news comes shortly after gamers discovered a new SEGA touchscreen patent which is likely to be included in the Game Gear Micro. Expect the device to similar touchscreen functionality as a cell phone, which could drive up the price of the handheld. No games, pricing, or availability has been revealed, but SEGA will announce new details in three hours.

NEWS SOURCE:60th.sega.com
