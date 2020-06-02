Check out THQ's cancelled Avengers multiplayer FPS game from 2011

We can see why it was cancelled...but it still could've morphed into something fun

Video of THQ's cancelled Avengers co-op game has surfaced, showing an interesting glimpse at what could've been.

Crystal Dynamics aims to make the definitive Avengers game in 2020, complete with online play, chaotic battles, and tons of customization. But back in 2011, THQ was making their own superhero project for Xbox 360. THQ's game was a first-person multiplayer experience starring Captain America, Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, and Thor.

But a quick glance shows why the game was cancelled. The FPS mechanics look pretty wonky, especially melee-based characters like Hulk and Cap. All we really see are giant fists bashing enemies the whole time and Cap's shield just flailing around. It looks pretty fun to play as Iron Man or Thor, though, but it still seems off. There's a lot of Skyrim-style wild spam attacks hacking-and-slashing.

Overall the game looks janky, but it could've matured given enough time. The gameplay is your basic smash every badguy in site premise, complete with a few linear environment obstacles, puzzles, and problem-solving. The game was ultimately canned when Marvel refused to fund it, and then two years later THQ shut down entirely.