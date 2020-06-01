Sony delays PlayStation 5 reveal event past June 4

Sony is delayed its big PlayStation 5 reveal event so 'more important voices can be heard'

The PS5 reveal event set for June 4 will be postponed to a later date due to civil unrest, Sony today confirmed.

Like most of the games industry, Sony has spoken out in support for the Black Lives Matter movement amid civil unrest in the United States. Now the company is delaying one of the most important events of the year so it doesn't take the spotlight away from America's societal issues.

"We have decided to postpone the PlayStation 5 event scheduled for June 4," Sony said in a statement.

"While we understand gamers worldwide are excited to see PS5 games, we do not feel that right now is at ime for celebration and for now, we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard."

The PS5 event was to showcase next-gen exclusive games launching alongside the system in Holiday 2020. Sony hasn't confirmed when the show will air.