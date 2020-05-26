Here's the results of Intel's new Core i9-10900K after it's delidded
Legendary overclocker 'der8auer' delidded his new Intel Core i9-10900K with surprising results
Anthony Garreffa | May 26, 2020 at 8:30 pm CDT (1 min, 34 secs time to read)
Intel launched its new flagship gaming CPU in the Core i9-10900K (our review here) barely a week ago, packing 10 cores and 20 threads of Comet Lake goodness. Well, now overclocker 'der8auer' has delidded it with some interesting results. Check out his video:
He compares Intel's new Core i9-10900K processor up against some previous-gen chips in the Core i9-9900K and Core i7-8700K. All of these chips are different as well, with the 10900K being a 10C/20T chip, the 9900K is an 8C/16T chip, while the 8700K is a 6C/12T chip.
In the image above we have a comparison between the dies of the Core i9-10900K, Core i9-9900K, and the Core i7-8700K. Nerd porn, really.
- How did he delid it? der8auer used the DeLid DieMate 2 to delid his Core i9-10900K processor, with it needing to be rotated by 180 degrees and used a second time. Why? Because of the softness of the Indium solder.
- How much cooler did it run? Once the Core i9-10900K was deliidded, in der8auer's tests he saw 4-9C cooler temps, but remember once it was delidded he applied liquid metal to it, too.
- Did it overclock (OC) better? Well, not that much so far -- der8auer notes that you shouldn't be able to push anything over 200MHz more from the CPU. he added that any benefits from overclocking would "be quite small".
