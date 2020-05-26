Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,610 Reviews & Articles | 60,931 News Posts

Here's the results of Intel's new Core i9-10900K after it's delidded

Legendary overclocker 'der8auer' delidded his new Intel Core i9-10900K with surprising results

Anthony Garreffa | May 26, 2020 at 8:30 pm CDT (1 min, 34 secs time to read)

Intel launched its new flagship gaming CPU in the Core i9-10900K (our review here) barely a week ago, packing 10 cores and 20 threads of Comet Lake goodness. Well, now overclocker 'der8auer' has delidded it with some interesting results. Check out his video:

He compares Intel's new Core i9-10900K processor up against some previous-gen chips in the Core i9-9900K and Core i7-8700K. All of these chips are different as well, with the 10900K being a 10C/20T chip, the 9900K is an 8C/16T chip, while the 8700K is a 6C/12T chip.

Here's the results of Intel's new Core i9-10900K after it's delidded 08 | TweakTown.com

In the image above we have a comparison between the dies of the Core i9-10900K, Core i9-9900K, and the Core i7-8700K. Nerd porn, really.

  • How did he delid it? der8auer used the DeLid DieMate 2 to delid his Core i9-10900K processor, with it needing to be rotated by 180 degrees and used a second time. Why? Because of the softness of the Indium solder.
  • How much cooler did it run? Once the Core i9-10900K was deliidded, in der8auer's tests he saw 4-9C cooler temps, but remember once it was delidded he applied liquid metal to it, too.
  • Did it overclock (OC) better? Well, not that much so far -- der8auer notes that you shouldn't be able to push anything over 200MHz more from the CPU. he added that any benefits from overclocking would "be quite small".
Buy at Amazon

ARCTIC MX-4 - Thermal Compound Paste For Coolers (MX-4)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$12.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/26/2020 at 6:53 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:hexus.net
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.