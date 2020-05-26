Here's the results of Intel's new Core i9-10900K after it's delidded

Intel launched its new flagship gaming CPU in the Core i9-10900K (our review here) barely a week ago, packing 10 cores and 20 threads of Comet Lake goodness. Well, now overclocker 'der8auer' has delidded it with some interesting results. Check out his video:

He compares Intel's new Core i9-10900K processor up against some previous-gen chips in the Core i9-9900K and Core i7-8700K. All of these chips are different as well, with the 10900K being a 10C/20T chip, the 9900K is an 8C/16T chip, while the 8700K is a 6C/12T chip.

In the image above we have a comparison between the dies of the Core i9-10900K, Core i9-9900K, and the Core i7-8700K. Nerd porn, really.