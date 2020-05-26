Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Here's when Heavy Rain, Detroit: Become Human will arrive on Steam

Quantic Dream's latest games will be coming to Steam soon, but you can grab the demos now!

Anthony Garreffa | May 26, 2020 at 12:21 am CDT (1 min, 38 secs time to read)

Quantic Dream unleashed their games onto the Epic Games Store not too long ago, but now it's time to release their games on Valve's digital storefront: Steam.

Detroit: Become Human, Heavy Rain, and Beyond: Two Souls will all drop on Steam on June 18 -- with demos to all 3 of those games available right now on Steam with some links below. The games were originally released as PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 exclusives, but now Quantic Dream is giving PC gamers the chance to play their games -- as the developer shifts into making multiplatform games.

The developer has received "tremendous" reception from teh PC gaming community following the news that it would be making their games available on the PC. You can read more about that here.

Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

