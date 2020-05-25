Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,609 Reviews & Articles | 60,911 News Posts

Call of Duty WWII is free with PS Plus...but why?

June's PS Plus lineup includes a Call of Duty game from 2017...which kind of clashes with Activision's current live service model

Derek Strickland | May 25, 2020 at 5:00 pm CDT (1 min, 28 secs time to read)

Sony's PS Plus lineup for June gets a nice bump with Call of Duty WWII, but it's a bewildering move from Activision.

Call of Duty WWII is free with PS Plus...but why? 43 | TweakTown.com

Today Sony confirmed Call of Duty WWII will be free on PS Plus in June. It's good news for gamers who can jump in and try it out and run through the campaign, but I'm curious why Activision greenlight this deal. Giving away CoD WWII will take attention away from Activision's real billion-dollar breadwinners: Modern Warfare and Warzone. It's a weird move because Warzone is already free-to-play and serves as an entry point to the franchise.

We've gone over why Warzone is such a big deal in our previous coverage, but ultimately it only works if everyone's playing it.

Luckily for Activision most people who own a PS4 don't actually subscribe to PlayStation Plus. Right now PS Plus has 41.5 million users, meaning roughly 37% of the PlayStation 4's 110.4 million install base are subscribed. Still, though, that's a lot of people who will likely download CoD WWII, play the campaign, and try out multiplayer. Sure it's another method of monetization for Activision, but it's an older experience from 2017 and it just seems like a strange move to make when Warzone, Modern Warfare, and even the re-released Modern Warfare 2 remaster are all picking up big steam throughout 2020.

Sony hasn't revealed the other big free PS Plus game for June and promises to announce more details later this week.

Buy at Amazon

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$57.44
$49.94$56.99$58.98
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/25/2020 at 4:48 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com
Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.