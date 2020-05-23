Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Here's why cannabis could prevent, and even treat COVID-19

Cannabis could be more effective at preventing, treating COVID-19 than hydroxychloroquine

Anthony Garreffa | May 23, 2020 at 4:20 am CDT (1 min, 20 secs time to read)

I didn't think I'd be typing this news up -- but sometimes stories just write themselves. A team of scientists in Canadian have discovered at least 13 strains of cannabis sativa that could prevent, and even treat COVID-19.

The researchers wrote in their paper: "We have developed over 800 new Cannabis sativa lines and extracts and hypothesized that high-CBD C. sativa extracts may be used to modulate ACE2 expression in COVID-19 target tissues".

They continued: "Screening C. sativa extracts using artificial human 3D models of oral, airway, and intestinal tissues, we identified 13 high CBD C. sativa extracts that modulate ACE2 gene expression and ACE2 protein levels. Our initial data suggest that some C. sativa extract down-regulate serine protease TMPRSS2, another critical protein required for SARS-CoV2 entry into host cells".

Does this mean you can go out and spark up a blunt and be cured of COVID-19? No. What it does mean is that scientists have developed multiple cannabis strains that have (in their experimental stage) to make SARS-CoV2 coronavirus experience a harder time finding tissue cells in your body to cling to, and infect you with COVID-19.

You can read more on the cannabis treatment research here.

NEWS SOURCE:preprints.org
