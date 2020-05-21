Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,606 Reviews & Articles | 60,844 News Posts
flameTRENDING NOW: NASA scientists find evidence of parallel universe, time runs backwardflame

No, the custom Cyberpunk 2077 themed Xbox One X will not cost $2000

The special edition Cyberpunk 2077 themed Xbox One X listed by mistake, at $1999

Anthony Garreffa | May 21, 2020 at 10:23 pm CDT (0 mins, 54 secs time to read)

The custom Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X console looks pretty damn awesome, but it doesn't look $2000 awesome -- right?

A new listing for the Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X console popped up on the Microsoft Store, and people were instantly mad. The reason? The cost was $1999, but was quickly confirmed by Xbox Social Marketing Manager for Consoles and Accessories, Josh Stein, this isn't true.

Stein replied to a tweet from Anthony Rivera, who said "This has to be a typo right?" to which Stein replied: "Not correct at all, stay tuned in June for all the details!"

But now the question is: how much will Microsoft charge for the custom Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X console?

Buy at Amazon

Xbox Wireless Controller - Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$74.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/21/2020 at 8:05 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.