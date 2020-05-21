No, the custom Cyberpunk 2077 themed Xbox One X will not cost $2000
The special edition Cyberpunk 2077 themed Xbox One X listed by mistake, at $1999
Anthony Garreffa | May 21, 2020 at 10:23 pm CDT (0 mins, 54 secs time to read)
The custom Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X console looks pretty damn awesome, but it doesn't look $2000 awesome -- right?
A new listing for the Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X console popped up on the Microsoft Store, and people were instantly mad. The reason? The cost was $1999, but was quickly confirmed by Xbox Social Marketing Manager for Consoles and Accessories, Josh Stein, this isn't true.
Stein replied to a tweet from Anthony Rivera, who said "This has to be a typo right?" to which Stein replied: "Not correct at all, stay tuned in June for all the details!"
But now the question is: how much will Microsoft charge for the custom Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X console?
