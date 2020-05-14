Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,599 Reviews & Articles | 60,719 News Posts

Dell G3 15 and G5 15 gaming notebooks launch

The G5 15 can be fitted with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU

Shane McGlaun | May 14, 2020 at 03:01 pm CDT (1 min, 33 secs time to read)

Dell launched a pair of new gaming notebooks called the G3 15 and G5 15 that are aimed at gamers looking for performance on the go. The G3 15 uses 10th generation Intel Core i5-10300H or Core i7-10750H processors. The base GPU in the laptop is an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 with 4 GB of GDDR6. Two versions of the GTX 1650 Ti are offered that only vary in the amount of memory they have, with one offering 4 GB and the other offering 6 GB.

Dell G3 15 and G5 15 gaming notebooks launch 01 | TweakTown.com

The top-of-the-line GPU is an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB video card. Several display options are available, all boasting HD 1920 x 1080 resolution in the top-of-the-line version boasting a 144 Hz refresh rate. Memory configurations range from 8 to 16 GB, and storage is up to 1 TB of PCIe M.2 SSD, and dual storage options are available that in another SSD or 1 TB 5400 RPM hard drive. Dell is offering the machine in black or white colors with up to a 68 Wh battery.

Dell G3 15 and G5 15 gaming notebooks launch 02 | TweakTown.com

Dell's G5 15 has the same GPU options but adds in an available GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q Design GPU with 8 GB of RAM. On the display front, the full HD 144 Hz screen is a mid-range option with an available full HD 300 Hz screen. Storage options include SSDs and dual storage options, including a second 512 GB SSD or 1 TB hard drive.

The base battery on the G5 15 is a 51 Wh unit with an optional 68 Wh unit. Both machines have four-zone RGB backlit keyboards and precision touchpads. The keyboards are also spill-resistant to help them survive life on the go. Dell has been busy launching new notebooks recently. Earlier this week, Dell launched the XPS 15 and XPS 17 laptops aimed at multimedia users.

Buy at Amazon

Dell G5 15

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$999.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/14/2020 at 2:15 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:dell.com
Shane McGlaun

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Shane McGlaun

Shane is a long time technology writer who has been writing full time for over a decade. Shane will cover all sorts of news for TweakTown including tech and other topics. When not writing about all things geeky, he can be found at the track teaching noobs how to race cars.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.