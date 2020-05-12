Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,596 Reviews & Articles | 60,676 News Posts
flameTRENDING NOW: PlayStation 5: premium starter pack with 1.65TB SSD will cost $650flame

Xbox boss: coronavirus has 'some impact' on games launches in 2021

Phil Spencer says motion capture has been hit hard by coronavirus, games could be delayed into 2021 or beyond

Anthony Garreffa | May 12, 2020 at 11:27 pm CDT (1 min, 28 secs time to read)

I'm about sick of hearing about coronavirus as it is, but we will have long lasting effects from it -- even in the technology and gaming worlds.

Xbox boss: coronavirus has 'some impact' on games launches in 2021 20 | TweakTown.com

In a new interview with Business Insider, Xbox boss Phil Spencer talked about how COVID-19 coronavirus is impacting the gaming world -- ramping up into the release of Microsoft's next-gen Xbox Series X console.

Spencer said: "Through the summer, early fall? I feel pretty good about those games. Games that were targeting a year from now or beyond? There'll be some impact, but they'll be able to react. Mocap is just something that's basically stopped. We're not going into mocap studios".

That's an interesting point: motion capture (mocap).

Because of the crazy social distancing guidelines, motion capture is impossible right now. Spencer continued, adding: "If you had all your animation captured and you're doing touch up in more individual art production and in areas like textures and other things, you're in a better position. If you're waiting for a lot of either large audio work -- when it's with symphonies and other things -- or mocap, you're held up right now and you're making progress in areas that you are..."

Spencer continued, saying: "Even though we're obviously not traveling to China, we feel good about our progress on hardware. I've got my take-home downstairs and I'm playing on it most nights, and I feel good about the software updates that we're doing".

Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB Console with Wireless Controller

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$373.00
$373.00$369.99$344.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/12/2020 at 7:43 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:windowscentral.com, markets.businessinsider.com, techcrunch.com
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.