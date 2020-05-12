Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,595 Reviews & Articles | 60,671 News Posts
flameTRENDING NOW: PlayStation 5: premium starter pack with 1.65TB SSD will cost $650flame

Steam Summer Sale should run between June 25 and July 9

Valve rumored to kick off Steam Summer Sale on June 25, prepare for gaming bargains

Anthony Garreffa | May 12, 2020 at 06:44 pm CDT (0 mins, 47 secs time to read)

It looks like Valve is about to kick off its annual Steam Summer Sale, with SteamDB developer Pavel Djundik tweeting out that the Steam Summer Sale will begin on June 25.

Djundik tweeted that "Chinese sources are saying the Steam summer sale starts on June 25", clarifying that these sources are "generally trustworthy, but not fully confirmed". He followed up that tweet with another, tweeting: "Confirmed now, Jun 25 to Jul 9".

But then Avi Thour just came out and gave exact times, tweeting "CONFIRMED! The 2020 Summer #Steam Sale runs from 25th June @ 9:55 A.M. Pacific to 9th July @ 10:00 A.M. Pacific. Hold your money boys!"

So I guess there you have it -- June 25 at 9:55AM PST (I'd say more like 10AM) through to July 9 at 10AM PST.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS GeForce RTX 2070 Super Overclocked 8G EVO (DUAL-RTX-2070S-O8G-EVO)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$529.99
$529.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/12/2020 at 12:14 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:i2.wp.com
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.