This motherboard has an integrated GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

Chinese motherboard manufacturer Zeal-All releases a new board with a built-in GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

Anthony Garreffa | May 11, 2020 at 11:30 pm CDT (0 mins, 45 secs time to read)

I'm sure you've never heard of Zeal-All before, and don't worry because neither did I -- but they are a Chinese motherboard manufacturer and they've just released a new LGA1151 motherboard with an integrated GeForce GTX 1650 Ti.

Zeal-All's new ZA-SK1050 motherboard uses the Intel B150 chipset, supporting both 6th and 7th generation Intel Core processors (Skylake and Kaby Lake). It is a small board for custom enterprise use, with Zeal-All aiming the new motherboard at AI algorithms, according to its website.

The board has HDMI, Ethernet, 4 x USB 3.0 ports, and 3.5mm audio ports. Zeal-All's interesting new motherboard has an integrated GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with 4GB of RAM, while the board itself supports up to 32GB of RAM, and has 4 x SATA ports for storage.

NEWS SOURCES:techpowerup.com, zeal-all.com
