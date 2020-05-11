Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is up to 50% faster than RTX 2080 Ti in 4K gaming

NVIDIA will reportedly launch the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti very close to the release of Cyberpunk 2077

Anthony Garreffa | May 11, 2020 at 10:22 pm CDT (3 mins, 38 secs time to read)

Alright everyone, here we go. This is an absolutely juicy rumor, and more like a gigantic juicy steak. Even writing those words made me salivate a little, but not like the bucket of drool these new specs on the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti.

YouTube channel Moore's Law is Dead has been teasing some purported specs on NVIDIA's next-gen Ampere GPU architecture, and more specifically the GA102 GPU. GA102 will power the next-gen GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, the successor to the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti which is based on the Turing GPU architecture and is the flagship GeForce RTX graphics card right now.

These new rumored specs on GA102 have it packing 5376 CUDA cores on the Ampere architecture, 10% more IPC than Turing, and on the 7nm node that lets GPU clocks scale much higher to 2.2GHz and beyond. The lower-end Ampere GPUs will reach the dizzying heights of 2.5GHz.

But the memory specs on the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti have me enthused, with NVIDIA using 18Gbps GDDR6 memory which absolutely destroys with 863GB/sec of memory bandwidth. This is a 40% increase over the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, and will see the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti being 40% faster in 4K gaming over unoptimized games, and up to 50% faster in 4K gaming in optimized games. Wow. Just, wow.

NVIDIA will reportedly be moving over to the new PCIe 4.0 standard, while the cooler will look "similar" to the RTX 20-series Founders Edition cards but it will have an upgraded triple-fan cooler. The design has been "simplified" with "less screws on the back of the card".

The information here is going on the Ampere engineering sample (ES) which says in ES form it requires just 2 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors versus the 3 required for Turing in ES form. The rumor notes that Ampere cards "should will" use less energy than Turing equivalents, but "should will" is strange -- I'm sure they will be more efficient anyway.

As for display connectivity, we have the usual 3 x DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI 2.1 (yay!) and 1 x USB-C port.

NVIDIA has their own monitoring software, which will be kinda nice.

We are expecting NVIDIA to unveil its new Ampere GPU architecture and possibly some new Tesla or Quadro graphics cards at its GTC 2020 keynote which will now be online, versus in-person in San Jose, California like it normally is. That happens on May 14, and you can find out how to watch it here.

GA102 (RTX 3080 Ti) leaked specs:

  • GPU: Ampere GA102
  • GPU cores: 5376
  • Boost GPU clock: 2200MHz
  • VRAM: ??? GDDR6 @ 18Gbps
  • Memory bandwidth: 864GB/sec
  • PCIe power connectors: 2 x 8-pin
  • TDP: 220-230W
  • Price: ???

TU102 (RTX 2080 Ti) specs:

  • GPU: Turing TU102
  • GPU cores: 4352
  • Boost GPU clock: 1545MHz
  • VRAM: 11GB GDDR6 @ 14Gbps
  • Memory bandwidth: 616GB/sec
  • PCIe power connectors: 2 x 8-pin
  • TDP: 250W
  • Price: $1199
Anthony Garreffa

