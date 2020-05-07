Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Animal Crossing roars onto market with 11 million sales in 11 days

New Horizons beats previous Animal Crossing lifetime sales and hits top 10 best-sellers in less than 2 weeks on market

Derek Strickland | May 7, 2020 at 05:31 am CDT (1 min, 11 secs time to read)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a sales monster, accumulating over 11 million copies sold in its first 11 days.

Today Nintedo laid out its FY2020 earnings report and revealed just how big Animal Crossing has become. Spoiler: It's absolutely mammoth-sized. The new Animal Crossing game on Switch managed to sell 11.77 million copies from launch until Nintendo's fiscal year ended on March 31, 2020. That's 11 million in 11 days, an astronomical figure that eclipses major AAA games (for example, Final Fantasy XV has sold 8.9 million copies to date).

These figures firmly cement Animal Crossing: New Horizons in Nintendo's top 10 best-selling Switch games of all time. Fun fact: Animal Crossing outsold Splatoon 2's massive 140-week sales head start in less than two weeks.

It gets better, though. New Horizons pushed 2 million more copies from April to May, a hefty 14% increase in such a small period. After six weeks on the market, New Horizons as amassed 13.41 million copies sold on Switch to date. That's more than combined lifetime sales of Pokemon: Let's Go Pikachu and Evee, and these figures push Animal Crossing as the #5 best-selling Switch game of all time. Nintendo says Animal Crossing: New Horizon's performance is the "best start ever for a Nintendo Switch title."

